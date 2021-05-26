Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

18 new places to play at Parks & Rec sites

By Darren Fava
 16 days ago
Over the past year, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation completed 18 new places to play at sites across the city. Here are five highlights:

Deni Recreation Center

1381 Ruan St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

The brand new play area here features updated equipment and safety surfacing, more seating areas, and improved landscaping. In addition to the new play area, the playground has an upper level of seating, including benches, game tables, and picnic tables.

Deni Playground

DeRitis Playground

5655 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19143

The redesigned play area at Deritis Playground features updated, inclusive play equipment. There’s also new safety surfacing, more seating options, and more plantings.

East Passyunk Community Center

1025 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA, 19148

A new life-size musical instrument garden encourages active learning. New safety surface surrounds giant working instruments, like drums and a xylophone, to ensure safe and inclusive play.

East Passyunk Community Center musical play area.

McMichael Park

3201 Midvale Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19129

The new nature-inspired playground at McMichael has space to climb, swing, and practice balance.

McMichael Park’s new play area.

Nicetown Park

18th & Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19140

Children can now play interactive electronic games at Nicetown Park, thanks to the newly installed Yalp Arch. A new play area features inclusive equipment, and adults can enjoy new fitness equipment.

New play equipment at Nicetown Park.
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

