18 new places to play at Parks & Rec sites
Over the past year, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation completed 18 new places to play at sites across the city. Here are five highlights:
Deni Recreation Center
1381 Ruan St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124
The brand new play area here features updated equipment and safety surfacing, more seating areas, and improved landscaping. In addition to the new play area, the playground has an upper level of seating, including benches, game tables, and picnic tables.
DeRitis Playground
5655 Grays Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19143
The redesigned play area at Deritis Playground features updated, inclusive play equipment. There’s also new safety surfacing, more seating options, and more plantings.
East Passyunk Community Center
1025 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA, 19148
A new life-size musical instrument garden encourages active learning. New safety surface surrounds giant working instruments, like drums and a xylophone, to ensure safe and inclusive play.
McMichael Park
3201 Midvale Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19129
The new nature-inspired playground at McMichael has space to climb, swing, and practice balance.
Nicetown Park
18th & Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19140
Children can now play interactive electronic games at Nicetown Park, thanks to the newly installed Yalp Arch. A new play area features inclusive equipment, and adults can enjoy new fitness equipment.