Chelsea Wolfe debuts brooding, Wonder Woman-inspired single, Diana

By Nicholas Barber15th December 2020Gal Gadot returns as the Amazonian Princess Diana in this "funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured adventure", writes Nicholas Barber.T. There used to be a time when you could follow a Hollywood blockbuster even if you hadn’t memorised all the prequels, sequels and characters’ family trees. You could see it as a child without being traumatised, or as an adult without being patronised, and it had the good grace to admit that it was primarily a piece of big-budget mainstream entertainment, rather than a Freudian epic about fate and intergalactic devastation. There have been recent examples, I know, but the time when those family-friendly blockbusters were made most regularly was the 1980s. That’s why Wonder Woman 1984 is so ingenious. It’s set in the 80s, and it includes all the shoulder pads, perms, synth-heavy pop songs and Cold War paranoia which that dateline implies. But what’s remarkable is how close it is to being a 1980s blockbuster itself. A funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured standalone adventure, it is so reminiscent of the likes of Raiders of The Lost Ark and Ghostbusters in its jokes, its plotting, its locations and its general atmosphere that it fills you with the same warm feelings that they did – one of those feelings being wonder.