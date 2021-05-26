Cancel
Chelsea Wolfe debuts brooding, Wonder Woman-inspired single, Diana

By Michael Astley-Brown
Guitar World Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Wolfe has unveiled a new single, Diana, inspired by Wonder Woman (aka Diana Prince) in DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal comic series. True to Wolfe’s form, the track blends ethereal vocals with wild fuzz tones and a blockbuster production, courtesy of longtime producer Ben Chisholm and the soundtrack’s executive producer Tyler Bates.

