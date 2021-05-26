Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hy-Vee Expands Partnership With Quotient

By WGB Staff
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee has expanded its partnership with Quotient, a digital media and promotions technology company, to deliver off-site media services and experiences, digital promotions, measurement and granular targeting through the new Hy-Vee Digital Media Network. Through the expanded partnership, brands will be able to access and use Quotient’s data to target...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technology#Technology Company#Digital Data#Digital Media#Media Technology#Svp#Promotion Amplification#Winsight Grocery Business#Iowa Based Hy Vee#Brands#Digital Promotions#Retailer#Industry Expertise#Relevant Offers#Brand Campaigns#Shoppers#Exceptional Service#Ceo#Savings#Point Of Sale Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessgrocerydive.com

Hy-Vee links with Google on digital services

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday it has signed a multi-year deal with Google Cloud for a suite of digital services that will be implemented in stores and online. The services powered by Google Cloud will make Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online shopping platform easier for customers to use, integrate the grocer’s virtual dietitian services and help shoppers schedule vaccine appointments online.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team to Drive Greater Revenue Growth

Kentik, the network observability company, announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company’s board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.
Businessretailcustomerexperience.com

Toshiba, Worldline expand partnership with small footprint payment kiosk

Worldline, a European payment and transactional services provider, is teaming up with long-term partner, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a retail store technology provider, on a small footprint kiosk to provide secure payment processing. The Pro-X Hybrid Kiosk, with payments processed via the Worldline LANE/3000 Terminal, allows retailers to reimagine store...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hopin Announces LinkedIn as Latest Strategic Investor and Partner

Hopin, a leading virtual and hybrid experiences platform redefining connection around the world, today announced LinkedIn has become an investor via the company’s oversubscribed Series C secondary round. The two companies also plan to collaborate to unlock new opportunities for event organizers. Marketing Technology News: Actual vs. Intended Customer Experience:...
Businessmartechseries.com

Affle to Acquire Jampp, A Leading Global Programmatic Marketing Company

Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), announced that it has approved 100% acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company. Jampp is a global platform that started in 2013 in Latin America (LATAM) and its largest teams continue to be based there. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021...
Businessaithority.com

Flooid And PMC Announce New Partnership

Flooid and Technology Services Provider, PMC, announce strategic partnership enabling retail and hospitality customers to quickly implement and reap the benefits of industry-leading commerce solutions. Flooid, the leading SaaS commerce platform delivering innovative basket functionality across store and online sales channels, and PMC, Technology Service Provider to the retail and...
Businesskttn.com

Hy-Vee and Google Cloud partner to enhance digital capabilities

Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in-store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee, Google Cloud Join Forces to Boost Grocer’s Digital Offerings

Hy-Vee Inc. has signed a multiyear partnership with Google Cloud so that the Midwestern grocer can enhance its digital offerings, both in-store and online. The retailer is deploying a range of solutions powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online program, to integrate its virtual dietitian services, to enable customers to schedule COVID-19 and other vaccinations online, and more.
Businessfinextra.com

Delta Capita appoints Christina Di Nolfo as head of solutions

Delta Capita, a global provider of managed services, technology solutions and consulting, announced that it has appointed Christina Di Nolfo as its new Head of Solutions to focus on driving the client technology solutions proposition. Delta Capita is advancing the firm’s mission to extend its reach within financial services by...
Businessaithority.com

Boxlight Launches Financial Services Program

Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announced the launch of Boxlight Financial Services. “Working with Boxlight to deliver best-in-class financing solutions to Boxlight customers requires us to provide the very best business financing strategies and a choice of financing solutions”. Boxlight Financial Services...
Businessmartechseries.com

Emerged Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership, Investment From Round One Capital

Emerged Inc., the privately held, SaaS company focused on bringing qualified leads to healthcare organizations, today announced its strategic partnership with Round One Capital. Round One Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in the seed round, and Jay Love, co-founder of Round One Capital – who previously held CEO titles at eTapestry and Bloomerang – will sit on Emerged’s Board of Directors. Emerged will use the funds to continue to scale its SaaS platform, and to further fuel its sales and marketing efforts.
CollegesNJBIZ

NJCU, Manomet U360 announce strategic partnership

Students will be connected with the Massachusetts-based nonprofit's Business Sustainability Internship Program, providing the tools necessary to develop strong communication and professional skills, and the ability to create practical, sustainable business solutions. Forgot Password or User ID?. Don't have account? Subscribe. Get Essential Business News. 1 Year Print & Digital.
Yankton, SDkynt1450.com

Hy-Vee Yankton Expanding

As competition amongst the retail industry continues to push the envelope of expansion, Hy-Vee Yankton is seeing some increased innovation. Hy-Vee is currently constructing a new grocery pickup kiosk in the front of their store. Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman says their aisles online program is expanding…. Gayman...
BusinessSupermarket News

Hy-Vee digital media network gets under way

Hy-Vee has launched a digital media network to deliver off-site media services and digital promotions, with the ability to target consumers and gauge the results at a granular level. Under an expanded partnership with digital media and promotions specialist Quotient, the Midwestern grocer will provide display, digital out-of-home, social media...
BusinessCision

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
JobsAxios

SVP Marketing

Charlotte Center City Partners seeks an SVP of Marketing to provide leadership and vision while designing, implementing, and monitoring effective marketing and communications strategies that support the CCCP vision and mission. Our ideal candidate is willing to apply their skills to mission-based work and has a solid marketing and communications background and work experience managing a team to execute a variety of projects end-to-end. The SVP of Marketing reports to the CEO and will oversee the internal Marketing Team. This role will also work closely with other members of the Executive Leadership Team to enhance the current brands within Charlotte Center City Partners and will be responsible for managing all marketing and communications initiatives to excellence, within deadline, on or under budget.
Seattle, WAtwst.com

Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Lori Woods is CEO of Isoray and is a member of the board of directors. Ms. Woods has more than 30 years of experience in the medical device technology and health care services industries and is particularly well-known and respected in the brachytherapy community. Her distinguished career includes her position as a Principal of Medvio, LLC, where she worked with large public and international medical device companies and was also involved in the development of proprietary technologies for the colo-rectal and liver treatment markets. She has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Pro-Qura, Inc., a privately-owned cancer treatment management company focused on the quality delivery of brachytherapy treatments for prostate cancer. Ms. Woods’ previous experience also includes her role as Director of Business Development for the Tumor Institute Radiation Oncology Group and the Seattle Prostate Institute (SPI) in Seattle, Washington, an early innovator in prostate brachytherapy treatments. Ms. Woods’ appointment as CEO marked her return to Isoray after having previously served as Vice President in July 2006, Acting Chief Operating Officer in February 2008, and Chief Operating Officer from February 2009 through January 2010. At the time of her appointment, she was a consultant to the company. Profile.