-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and is joined, as always, by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Apparently it is Kayla’s birthday as the set is decorated with balloons and Kayla has been gifted flowers. Heyman reluctantly wishes her a Happy Birthday and Kayla says technically it her birthday is Monday. Heyman questions her saying it’s her birthday weekend. “So you mother was in labor for 72 hours and your head popped out and it took 71 hours and 59 more minutes for the rest of the body to come out.” He rants about birthday weekends as it is a birthDAY. He jumps in to make fun of his age before Kayla gets the chance to make that joke. He is not okay with Kayla celebrating a birthday month. He also doesn’t understand why a big deal is made about the person celebrating the birthday as the mother did all the work. “Give your mother’s womb the presents.” Kayla says her parents were very proud and Heyman says it’s because she sits next every week to a legend.