Bills enter talks with state and county officials on new stadium lease

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills have a stadium lease that expires in only two years. The team has begun talking to the powers that be in Western New York about an extension. Via Sandra Tan of the Buffalo News, officials from Pegula Sports and Entertainment met with representatives from New York and Erie County to commence the process of hammering out a new lease for Highmark Stadium, where the Bills have played since 1973.

