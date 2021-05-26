Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s RSVP Hosts Bus Trip

duboiscountyherald.com
 29 days ago

Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) presents a Diamond Tours Virginia bus trip that includes Virginia Beach, Colonial Williamsburg, and Historic Norfolk. During the 6 days/5 nights, guests will visit the beautiful Virginia Beach Boardwalk, which has been rated one of America’s Best Beach Boardwalks, tour Colonial Williamsburg, enjoy a dinner cruise and entertainment on the Spirit of Norfolk, visit the famous Yankee Candle Village Store, tour Nauticus & the Battleship Wisconsin, and visit the Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

duboiscountyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Development Corporation#Marine Science#Historic Norfolk#Colonial Williamsburg#Tell City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Festivalblackfootvalleydispatch.com

Lincoln Firefighters host first outdoor Firemans Ball

The Lincoln Fireman's Ball was the latest local event to make a comeback as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and restrictions loosen up. Normally scheduled a weekend in March around St. Patrick's Day, the Ball had to be cancelled last year as the Lewis and Clark Public Health began implementing restrictions related to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Instead they hosted a successful auction via Facebook to help raise funds for the fire company.
Mathews, VAgazettejournal.net

Bus trip business easing back into tours

Cruising down the road to normalcy is touring business Blessed Friends Travel of Mathews. Owners Nancy Rowe and Valerie Bass took a bus of 39 passengers to Lancaster, Pa., last weekend after a year of postponements and reschedules. Last weekend’s trip was originally scheduled for April 2020 and was rescheduled...
LifestyleKeene Sentinel

Friends of Pisgah to host hike to Bishop Hill

The Friends of Pisgah will host a hike to Bishop Hill in Pisgah State Park on Saturday, June 26. John Herrick will be lead the group. Hikers will meet at the Route 119 upper reservoir parking lot at 10 a.m. The parking lot is down a class 6 road and is not recommended for low-clearance cars.
Kingsland, TXchicagoboyz.net

June Road Trip In the Hill Country

The Daughter Unit and I, with Wee Jamie the Grandson Unit, made a road trip last Saturday – a completely enjoyable outing, even with the necessity of stopping several times to change Wee Jamie’s diapers on the hour-and a half drive to Kingsland on the Llano and Colorado Rivers. He slept for the most part, and excited the admiration of many, who noted the Overwhelming Cuteness of Wee Jamie. His eyes actually opened once or twice during these occasions.
Bethlehem, PAbethpagenewsgram.com

Casino bus trip

St. Ignatius Loyola Parish will be hosting a bus trip to Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino (formerly Sands Casino) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, July 27th. The $44 cost includes the driver’s tip and there will be a $35 give-back for slots play. Please arrive at 8:30 a.m. Return will be...
Salina, KSKWCH.com

Trips on a Tankful: Smoky Hill Museum in Salina

Where's Shane? Riding a hoverboard for Disney On Ice. Where's Shane? Riding a hoverboard for Disney On Ice. Inside the Butler County Emergency Response Team's new trailer. Inside the Butler County Emergency Response Team's new trailer.
Lincoln County, MEpenbaypilot.com

The Lincoln Home Hosts Business After Hours

The Lincoln Home and Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce hosted a Business After Hours event on a beautiful, summer evening last Wednesday. The Damariscotta River was the backdrop for an outdoor gathering with an incredible spread of delicious food created by the Lincoln Home culinary team, including fresh oysters, wine and beer. Music was provided by the talented Orville Lee. Stunning flower arrangements, by Midcoast Blooms, adorned the high top tables. It was a lively gathering with Chamber members enjoying in person connections.
Davenport, IAPosted by
WQAD

Lincoln Center prepares to host Juneteenth celebration

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Friends of Martin Luther King" group is hosting its annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 that the last enslaved Black people learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Traffichot1079fortwayne.com

Put-in-Bay 2021 Bus Trip

Sponsored by Lear Corporation in Columbia City. Now hiring for production! Great Pay, awesome benefits, and all the overtime you need to get you to your goals. Apply online at lear.com. Lear making every drive better. To purchase tickets click here: Put-in-Bay 2021 Tickets. Trip includes roundtrip motor coach transportation,...
Lindenhurst, NYhomecrux.com

Apt84 School Bus Tiny House on Wheels Hosts Tours, Events and Weddings

Catherine Ovejas, a resident of Lindenhurst, New York, has converted an old school bus into a livable home. With the passage of time, she has now commercialized it as a unique venue or transport for events. From weddings to parties and photoshoots to wine tours, this school bus conversion hosts different kinds of events. One can even rent it as a pop-shop moving throughout the NY area.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Chamber to host info meeting on upcoming trip

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce will have an informational meeting Monday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. at the chamber office at 903 N. Keller Drive in Effingham, regarding the upcoming trip to Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast, departing Oct. 19. Rich in culture and the stunning scenery of the...
Lifestylewebbweekly.com

Girls Trip

In 2019, my very good friend from college suggested we celebrate our 40th birthdays the following year with a trip to Sonoma. I said, “sounds great; let’s touch base after the new year and see what 2020 looks like…” Well, we all know what happened in 2020. My friend, who lives in Denver, turned 40 with her husband and two girls, and I turned 40 here in PA with my husband and two girls. Now we are fully vaccinated, and it is Girls Trip time!!!!
Rose Hill, KSderbyinformer.com

Rose Hill Rec hosting OK Kids activities

As part of the Outdoor Kansas (OK) for Kids Day, the Rose Hill Recreation Commission will be hosting a day full of activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at School Street Pond. OK Kids Day is an initiative designed to give kids of all ages a chance...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership hosts walk

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership is launching a new awareness campaign that showcases several walking trail options downtown, giving people an opportunity to get some fresh air and sunshine while being active and enjoying the sights and sounds in and around downtown. Not sure where to walk or what specific...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Lincoln Airport hosts free drive-in movie night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Airport is hosting a free Summer Outdoor Movie Night featuring Top Gun. The movie will be airing around 9 pm on Thursday, July 15 on the west side of the airport. Attendees can stay in their cars or bring blankets and chairs to sit in...
Lincoln, NENebraskaTV

Lincoln hosts first Pride parade

LINCOLN, Neb. — Taking to the streets in front of the Capital Saturday was a first of its kind event in Lincoln. Pride has had many celebrations in the capital city but this was the first to include its own parade. "Well I live about four blocks down at A...
Valley Times-News

The Village hosts Youth Development Seminar

WEST POINT — On Saturday, June 5, Valley Community Outreach (a.k.a. The Village) held its inaugural Youth Development Seminar at Hardley Creek Park. Lots of young people from the two-state area were there. “The event was coordinated by Dwayne Goss, Lisa Askew and Doresa Gilder of The Village,” said Bridgette...
ReligionDurango Herald

Pinon Hills Community Church to host Father’s Day car show

Pinon Hills Community Church will host its 14th annual Father’s Day Car Show at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at the church, 5101 N. Dustin Ave., Farmington. The car show will feature original, custom, classic and current cars. Food trucks and activities for all ages will also be available. To...