Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s RSVP Hosts Bus Trip
Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) presents a Diamond Tours Virginia bus trip that includes Virginia Beach, Colonial Williamsburg, and Historic Norfolk. During the 6 days/5 nights, guests will visit the beautiful Virginia Beach Boardwalk, which has been rated one of America’s Best Beach Boardwalks, tour Colonial Williamsburg, enjoy a dinner cruise and entertainment on the Spirit of Norfolk, visit the famous Yankee Candle Village Store, tour Nauticus & the Battleship Wisconsin, and visit the Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center.duboiscountyherald.com