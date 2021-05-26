Lincoln Hills Development Corporation’s RSVP Hosts Bus Trip

In 2019, my very good friend from college suggested we celebrate our 40th birthdays the following year with a trip to Sonoma. I said, “sounds great; let’s touch base after the new year and see what 2020 looks like…” Well, we all know what happened in 2020. My friend, who lives in Denver, turned 40 with her husband and two girls, and I turned 40 here in PA with my husband and two girls. Now we are fully vaccinated, and it is Girls Trip time!!!!