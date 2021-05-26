newsbreak-logo
Oberlin, OH Still Fighting to Shut Down Long-Running NEXUS Pipe

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Radical environmentalists continue to use the City of Oberlin, Ohio to try and advance their agenda of ending the use of natural gas pipelines. And Oberlin willingly lets them do it. We’re referring to the latest court filing by Oberlin (actually by Big Green lobbyists using Oberlin) contesting the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) decision to approve the NEXUS pipeline, a pipeline from the Utica Shale into Michigan that’s been flowing for years connecting to a pipeline that exports some of the gas into Canada. Oberlin says FERC’s approval of NEXUS is faulty because some gas gets exported and is not “in the public interest.”

