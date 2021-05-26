Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marcellus, NY

PA AG Unveils Anti-Shale Legislation Based on Flawed Grand Jury Rpt

marcellusdrilling.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn theater of the absurd, yesterday a bunch of sleazy politicians, headed by the grandmaster sleazoloa himself, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, unveiled proposed new anti-Marcellus legislation based on a ginned-up, fake anti-shale grand jury report that Shapiro manipulated and orchestrated last year (see PA AG Launches I-HATE-FRACKING Hotline; Report Bashing Shale, DEP). The legislation introduced yesterday is aimed at killing (as in obliterating) the Marcellus Shale industry in the Keystone State. The Republican legislature will never pass it, so what is the purpose?

marcellusdrilling.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Rpt#Fracking#Grand Jury#State Attorney General#Republican#Keystone State#Dep#Legislation#Launches#Report Bashing Shale#Sleazy Politicians#Theater#Killing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Marcellus, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

PA AG Continues to Target Marcellus re Keystone Landfill in NEPA

MDN has been writing about a privately-owned dump near Scranton, the Keystone Sanitary Landfill, for the past decade (see our stories here). Although the dump accepts all sorts of toxic substances, one of the more benign waste streams it accepts is drill cuttings from Marcellus Shale drillers. Anti-fossil fuelers would have you believe those cuttings are radioactive and will make you glow in the dark. It’s bogus. But now the state’s anti-fossil fuel Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, is investigating Keystone looking for evidence of radioactivity.
Pennsylvania StateCourier-Express

Pa. Senate Library announces unveiling of annual exhibition

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate Library is showing its annual exhibition dedicated to sharing the stories of Senate members who served our nation both in their official capacity and valiantly during wartime, according to state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville. The Senate Library is the legislative reference library and caretaker of...
Albany, NYwhcuradio.com

Assembly GOP introduces anti-crime legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and his Republican colleagues have introduced a package of anti-crime bills. The “Restore Order” legislation package aims to reverse criminal justice reforms in the state and help prevent a future rise of violent crime. Barclay says it’s time for these changes to be made.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Connecticut Senate approves legal marijuana bill

The Connecticut Senate early Tuesday narrowly approved a long-awaited bill that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis in the state after years of failed efforts in both chambers to pass the legislation. The 19-17 vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate came just before 2 a.m. and hours after lawmakers announced...
Albany, ILTelegraph

Legislation seeks to open grand jury charging information

ALBANY — Assemblyman Daniel J. O'Donnell, a former criminal defense attorney, is pushing legislation that would enable the release of grand jury minutes detailing the charging information that prosecutors present to the panels when they meet behind closed doors and decide whether there is enough evidence to indict someone for a crime.
Presidential ElectionSFGate

Appeals court: GOP lawmakers can't join NC voter ID lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge didn't step over the line when she refused to let North Carolina's legislative leaders formally defend the state's latest photo identification voting law with other state government attorneys, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. A majority of the 15 judges on the 4th U.S....
Congress & Courtswkms.org

KY Supreme Court To Hear Case Over Legislature Limiting Beshear

On Thursday, the Kentucky Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the legislature can limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers. Beshear issued dozens of executive orders throughout the coronavirus pandemic, limiting crowd sizes, requiring people to wear masks and imposing curfews at bars and restaurants. But Republican lawmakers passed several...
Denver, COlawweekcolorado.com

Polis Appoints Judges to Court of Appeals and 18th District

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday appointed W. Eric Kuhn to the Colorado Court of Appeals. This vacancy is created by the retirement of Judge Diana Terry and is effective July 7. Kuhn is a senior assistant attorney general for the State of Colorado, where he served in the health care unit and public officials unit. Previously, Kuhn was an associate attorney at the Law Offices of Bradley J. Frigon. Kuhn received a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College in 1995, and a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2006.
Montana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s AG Opposing Radical Gun Control Activist at ATF

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) weighed in against President Joe Biden's controversial nominee to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden nominated David Chipman, an outspoken gun control lobbyist and activist to head up the ATF. Here's what Knudsen had to say on the Montana...
Politicsahherald.com

Statement from NJ Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on N.J. Supreme Court Decision on the Release of Police Disciplinary Records

Today begins a new chapter for police transparency and accountability in New Jersey. Going forward, every police department in New Jersey will be required to annually publish the names of officers who were fired, demoted, or suspended for more than five days. By lifting the cloak of secrecy over our state’s police disciplinary process, we are not simply ensuring accountability for those who engage in misconduct; we are also demonstrating that the vast majority of law enforcement officers work hard and play by the rules.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Current Media

Legislative Roundup: Power-based abuse; vaccine ‘anti-discrimination’; solar incentive pause; and more

House, Senate pass companion bills on reporting ‘power-based abuse’ at universities. The Senate and House of Representatives, about an hour apart on Tuesday, unanimously approved largely identical companion bills that will require employees of colleges and universities to report incidents of “power-based abuse” of students and hold university officials accountable if they fail to take action.
Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

Weekly Shale Drilling Permits for PA, OH, WV: May 24-30

All three M-U states received permits to drill new shale wells last week, but not a lot. In fact, it was one of the lowest overall number of permits issued in recent memory. Pennsylvania received just five new permits, and some of those were reissued permits. Ohio received four permits. And West Virginia just a single new permit.
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Expanded Directive Will Require All Uniformed Patrol Officers In New Jersey To Wear Body Worn Cameras

Pursuant to legislation signed by Governor Phil Murphy in 2020, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal today announced Directive 2021-5, and an accompanying Body Worn Camera Policy, requiring that all uniformed patrol officers be equipped with body worn cameras (“BWCs”), expanding the law’s mandate to additional officers, and ensuring appropriate use of BWCs.
Pittsburgh, PAIndiana Gazette

Former Hillandale accountant indicted by federal grand jury

A Pittsburgh federal grand jury has indicted a former accountant for a nationwide supplier of eggs and related farm products to retail stores. On Thursday, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced a six-count indictment charging Jonathan A. Weston, 57, of Canonsburg, Washington County, with one count of fraud conspiracy, one count of money laundering conspiracy, two counts of willful failure to file tax returns and two counts of filing false income tax returns.
Pennsylvania Statepahouse.com

Pa. Legislative Black Caucus condemns Zappala actions

HARRISBURG, June 4 – State Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Phila., chair of the PA Legislative Black Caucus, along with members of the PLBC today condemned the actions of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to ban plea deals for clients of attorney Milton Raiford because Raiford said publicly he felt the DA’s office was systemically racist in dealing with defendants of color.
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

PA House Committee To Vote On Pro Life Legislation

HARRISBURG – Three pro life bills are slated to come for a vote today before the PA House Health Committee. House Bill 118 would require healthcare facilities to give parents the option of burial or cremation after the death of their unborn child. Hospital policies vary, but too often these babies are treated as “medical hazardous waste” and not given the dignity they deserve. House Bill 904 would prohibit an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. House Bill 1500 would protect an unborn child from being aborted due to a prenatal diagnosis of possible Down Syndrome.