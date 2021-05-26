PA AG Unveils Anti-Shale Legislation Based on Flawed Grand Jury Rpt

Today begins a new chapter for police transparency and accountability in New Jersey. Going forward, every police department in New Jersey will be required to annually publish the names of officers who were fired, demoted, or suspended for more than five days. By lifting the cloak of secrecy over our state’s police disciplinary process, we are not simply ensuring accountability for those who engage in misconduct; we are also demonstrating that the vast majority of law enforcement officers work hard and play by the rules.