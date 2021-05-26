PA AG Unveils Anti-Shale Legislation Based on Flawed Grand Jury Rpt
In theater of the absurd, yesterday a bunch of sleazy politicians, headed by the grandmaster sleazoloa himself, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, unveiled proposed new anti-Marcellus legislation based on a ginned-up, fake anti-shale grand jury report that Shapiro manipulated and orchestrated last year (see PA AG Launches I-HATE-FRACKING Hotline; Report Bashing Shale, DEP). The legislation introduced yesterday is aimed at killing (as in obliterating) the Marcellus Shale industry in the Keystone State. The Republican legislature will never pass it, so what is the purpose?marcellusdrilling.com