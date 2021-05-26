Lakeland PAL Accepting Applications for Teen Summer Academy

Every year, PCPS employees make sure that a special group of grads receive extra support as they begin life after high school. The Sunshine Committee — part of PCPS’ Learning Support division — raises money and provides gifts to graduates under the care of our Hearth Project; the program assists students who have experienced homelessness, as well as those who are still homeless.“These aren’t ordinary gifts, it’s to help these students eat, live and survive day-to-day,” says Vickie Griffis, a PCPS budgetary accountant and member of the Sunshine Committee. “These items will help them get by as they leave the school system and head out on their own.”This year, the committee was able to fill 126 rolling duffel bags with a variety of hygiene items, linens, and other necessities. Thanks to the generosity of community organizations and other donors, each graduate will also receive $100 worth of food gift cards.