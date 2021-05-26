Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland PAL Accepting Applications for Teen Summer Academy

Lakeland Gazette
 12 days ago
The Lakeland Police Athletic League (Lakeland PAL) will once again host its Annual Teen Summer Academy from June 7 through July 1, 2021. Applications are now being accepted for youth ages 13 – 17. An action-packed month includes days filled with both educational and hands-on activities. Participants will have the...

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

LPD Agency Promotions Announced!

Ceremony to Be Held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Lake Mirror Center – Livestream begins at 3 p.m.The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) is proud to announce a series of promotions this week from Assistant Chief to Sergeant. Captain Steven Pacheco will be promoted to Assistant Chief of Police...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Kiwanis Club Lakeland gives away scholarship

Every Year @kiwaniscluboflakeland aways up to 5, $1,000 Kiwanis Club of Lakeland Scholarships. Candidates must have a GPA of at least 3.2, an SAT/ACT: Middle SAT/ACT 1170-1289/26-28, and at least 75 community service hours to be eligible to apply. Preference is given to students who are active in the Key Club.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine has earned our second consecutive 4-star rating with Charity Navigator.

Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine has earned our second consecutive 4-star rating with Charity Navigator. This is the highest possible rating and indicates that our organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Lakeland Volunteers In Medicine...
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Public Schools is partnering with DOH to make COVID-19 vaccines available at no cost to all PCPS students, employees, and their families

Polk County Public Schools is partnering with the Florida Department of Health in Polk County to make COVID-19 vaccines available at no cost to all PCPS students, employees, and their families. Pop-up vaccination clinics will be held at two local high schools to administer the first vaccine dose:. • Saturday,...
Posted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Fire Department Driver Engineer/Paramedic Derek McBrayer received the Florida Elks Association First Responder of the Year-Firefighter Award

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, Lakeland Fire Department (#LFD) Driver Engineer/Paramedic Derek McBrayer received the Florida Elks Association First Responder of the Year-Firefighter Award at their 115th Annual Convention at the Rosen Centre in Orlando, FL. In addition, two of his crew members, Driver/Engineer Alvin Catholic and Firefighter/Paramedic Wade Kirkland...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland PAL team invites YOU to register your child for a fun-filled summer

#LakelandPAL Invites YOU to register your child for a fun-filled summer!. The week of June 1 – 5, Lakeland PAL team members will be setting up mobile registration sites at five locations across Lakeland. Meet the team and get additional information about the variety of fun programs available! Registration is currently open for all programs, and team leaders will be on-site to help guide you through the registration process.
Posted by
Lakeland Gazette

Adopt-a-Road Program & Adopt-a-Lake Program

Is your local business, group, or organization looking for a way to give back to the community? City of Lakeland, FL – Government Lakes and Stormwater Division is introducing a new Adopt-a-Road Program as a welcomed addition to our Adopt-a-Lake Program!. During heavy rain events, trash along roadways is washed...
HomelessPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

The Sunshine Committee

Every year, PCPS employees make sure that a special group of grads receive extra support as they begin life after high school. The Sunshine Committee — part of PCPS’ Learning Support division — raises money and provides gifts to graduates under the care of our Hearth Project; the program assists students who have experienced homelessness, as well as those who are still homeless.“These aren’t ordinary gifts, it’s to help these students eat, live and survive day-to-day,” says Vickie Griffis, a PCPS budgetary accountant and member of the Sunshine Committee. “These items will help them get by as they leave the school system and head out on their own.”This year, the committee was able to fill 126 rolling duffel bags with a variety of hygiene items, linens, and other necessities. Thanks to the generosity of community organizations and other donors, each graduate will also receive $100 worth of food gift cards.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Lakeland exploring body cams for city’s officers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Body cameras are on the radar for officers in the City of Lakeland after commissioners held a workshop to discuss the details. The Lakeland City Commission invited Kissimmee Police Chief O’Dell and a member of the Cape Coral Police Department Friday to help sell the city on why adding the technology might be a good idea.