OPA! Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Greekfest

Several months ago, Carl Hazel quietly assumed the executive chef role at Cobalt Smoke & Sea in Creve Coeur, taking the reins from Brian Hale. Hazel’s resume includes SqWires, The Scottish Arms, Eleven Eleven Mississippi, two former restaurants—Gamlin Whiskey House and Oaked—and, most recently, the three EdgeWild restaurants. “Brian elevated Cobalt’s cuisine, and Carl has taken it up yet another notch from there,” says owner Bernadette Faasen of the accomplished chef. Hazel’s spring menu includes two craveable dishes: Mediterranean prawns with polenta and kalamata relish; and competition-style burnt ends with toasted kale, spring slaw, wedge-cut fries, and smoked onion barbecue sauce. 12643 Olive, 314-548-6220.