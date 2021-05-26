ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour's sixth season focuses on connection
Roswell Arts Fund's ArtAround Roswell Sculpture Tour begins it sixth season with a focus on connection. A partnership initiative with the city of Roswell, ArtAround Roswell is an outdoor public art sculpture collection hosted throughout the city’s acclaimed park system, historic district and at private businesses. This free “museum without walls” includes large scale, monumental sculptures from the city’s permanent collection and temporary pieces loaned by the artists for a period of 1 to 2 years depending on the rotation cycle.www.mdjonline.com