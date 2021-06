The drug store channel is waging a long-term battle to ensure that their brick-and-mortar footprint remains relevant. What will that look like in a post-pandemic world?. For a large number of retailers, 2020 was the nail in their brick-and-mortar coffins. The growth of e-commerce and other factors had been eroding sales from some stores for several years, but last year’s rapid transition to online shopping — or not shopping at all for some products — forced many to close their doors for good.