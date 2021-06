Commonwealth Credit Union received the YMCA 2020 Community Impact Award at a virtual ceremony April 30 for its charitable work. CCU, which has a location at 600 Boone Station Road in Shelbyville, partners with organizations that work to better lives. “Our mission is bettering lives through our passion to serve, and it is at the core of everything we do, whether it’s helping a member, opening a new branch, and/or choosing to partner with an organization like YMCA—it must align with bettering lives,” said Bobby White, CCU marketing and community relations manager. “We don’t do it for the accolades, we do it because we want to add value to the community and people we serve. However, it was truly an honor to be recognized. A mass email went out to announce it, and our team is still buzzing about it.”