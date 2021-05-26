County Officials Offer Safety Guidance Ahead of 2021 Hurricane Season

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO