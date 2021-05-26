County Officials Offer Safety Guidance Ahead of 2021 Hurricane Season
The hurricane season in the central Pacific region, which includes Hawai’i, starts on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. According to the National Weather Service, this year’s outlook calls for two to five tropical cyclones with an 80% chance of a near to below-normal season. The outlook is a general guide to the overall seasonal hurricane activity in the Central Pacific basin and does not predict whether or how many of these systems will affect Hawai‘i.kauainownews.com
