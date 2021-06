The next generation of Gossip Girl has officially arrived. On Friday, HBO Max released the first full trailer for the series' upcoming revival, which is set to follow a new generation of Manhattan high schoolers and all of their ensuing drama. The trailer comes after a brief teaser video was released earlier this week, with a phone number for fans to text. If fans did text that number, they received a message (in character as Gossip Girl herself) hinting at something major tied to the series was arriving soon. You can check out the trailer, which reveals a release date of July 8th, for yourself below.