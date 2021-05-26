Jacksonville, FL Extends Tax Break for Eagle LNG Export Plant 1 Yr

In September 2019 the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave final approval to Eagle LNG to build a small LNG export facility project at a site on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida (see FERC Grants Final Approval to Jacksonville, FL LNG Export Plant). Some of gas that will feed it will come from the Marcellus/Utica. In November 2019 a bill was introduced to the Jacksonville City Council to grant the project $23 million in taxpayer-backed incentives, something called a “Recaptured Enhanced Value Grant” (see Jacksonville, FL Considers Tax Break for Eagle LNG Export Plant). The bill passed, but the plant has still not yet gotten built.