Phil Mickelson captured his sixth career major golf championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Known to be a very aggressive player who misses tons of fairways, Mickelson would not have been a likely pick to win at Kiawah Island as it is one of the toughest tracks in the country. In fact, it is the seventh toughest track in the country with a course rating of 79.1 and a slope of 155. A scratch golfer would add about 12 strokes compared to his typical home course. A higher handicapper might shoot a 72 — on each nine!