It’s Time to Speak Up Loudly for Mountain Valley Pipeline
You have two days left to make your voice heard with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers concerning whether or not the Corps should issue a new permit to the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline project as it crosses rivers and streams in both West Virginia and Virginia. Back in April we told you the Corps had given antis an extra 30 days to comment on (complain, manipulate, lie about) issuing MVP a new permit (see U.S. Army Corps Extends MVP Permit Comment Period for Antis). Let’s have a strong finish with overwhelming public comments in favor of the project!marcellusdrilling.com