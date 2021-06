OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s another victory for the horse capital. This year’s Preakness winner has plenty of ties to Ocala. “The Kentucky Derby, the Preakness or the Belmont Stakes, the Breeder’s Cup, or any of those major races, there’s a good chance there will be a Florida bred or two in the race and there’s a good chance, a good portion of those horses have been to Ocala for one reason or another,” Editor-in-Chief of The Florida Horse Magazine, Brock Sheridan said.