No Cleveland Indians advanced past the first phase of All-Star voting. The first phase of the All-Star Game has come and gone and no Cleveland Indians advanced to the second step. Being a fan vote, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, but it still begs the question if Jose Ramirez is already being snubbed from the game. There’s a chance that Ramirez will still make the roster, but not being part of the top three third baseman in the American League voting still comes across as shocking.