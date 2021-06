Over the weekend details about the next two D&D books leaked, previewing adventures in the Feywild and Magic’s Strixhaven. Here’s what we know. Big news broke over the weekend with the reveal of two new books ahead of schedule on Amazon. Thanks to that retail machine’s unending need to let people purchase things as early as possible, the product pages have gone up ahead of the big D&D Live event that would announce what’s next for the venerable roleplaying franchise. Of course, details are a little sketchy right now as the products have just been announced (but you can expect to see more this week, if not later today), but about twelve hours after the news broke, the cover for one of the books leaked as well on Fantasy Grounds.