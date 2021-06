WWE officials want Mansoor to put on some size as they move forward with establishing his character on the RAW brand. Mansoor noted in his latest ArabNews.com column that WWE officials said they want him to put on some muscle mass. He has been working with a new personal trainer, the same one used by WWE United States Champion Sheamus, to help bulk up. It was noted that WWE officials are also working with Mansoor on his updated image, which includes a new theme song, and new logos.