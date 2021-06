The S&P 500 pulled back during the trading session on Tuesday to reach towards the 4200 level. The 4200 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area where we have seen quite a bit of resistance previously, and one that will attract a lot of attention. The fact that we have bounced hard from there during the trading session on Tuesday only reaffirms the fact that we are very much in an uptrend. As we are essentially pressing a “potential double top”, think a lot of traders out there will be very cautious, but we are very much in an uptrend, and it looks like we are going to go looking towards the 4400 level.