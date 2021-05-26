Driver finds body on sidewalk along Airway Drive in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities are investigating after a driver found a body on the sidewalk in Moses Lake on Wednesday morning. The driver saw the body along Airway Drive near Cochran Road in Moses Lake at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that it was the body of a deceased man, according to an update provided on Facebook Live by Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman.www.krem.com