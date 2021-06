This week has seen a number of changes take place within the mortgage charts. At the top of the charts new, lower rates are available on three and five year fixed rate remortgage and moving home charts, as well as new lower rates available in the two and five year first-time buyer charts. Further down the charts, there were several changes including TSB reducing selected fixed rates by up to 0.15%. As well as Virgin Money reducing selected fixed rates by up to 0.25% and launching new two year fixed rates via mortgage brokers and a new Mortgage Guarantee Scheme three year fixed rate deal.