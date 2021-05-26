Cancel
OCC baseball awards: Wooster dominates top honors

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWooster swept the Ohio Cardinal Conference awards, with Tyler Pettorini garnering Player of the Year honors, Elisha Steiner earning Pitcher of the Year and Steve Young earning Coach of the Year. Blake Bowen and Chris Franks were also first teamers, with West Holmes' Noah Clark and Nate Ginsburg also earning...

