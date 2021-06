Guests can play for a chance to win a trip for 4 to Las Vegas for the soccer championship on August 1st. Pala CA— Pala Casino Spa Resort is hosting the 2021 Championship Soccer Slot Tournament for a chance to win a trip to the Copa Oro ™ Finals in Las Vegas. The grand prize package includes four Club level tickets to the event on August 1st at Alliant Stadium in Las Vegas. The package is valued at $7,500. The Copa Ora ™ Finals will determine the winners of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a quadrennial men’s soccer tournament. The tournament is played by the men’s national teams of the member associations of CONCACAF.