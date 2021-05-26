Cruel Summer Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

The new season of the Bachelorette with Katie Thurston is quickly heating up. On Monday's episode there was a lot of drama, and we are here to unpack it!. The beginning segment on this week's episode was the first group date of the season. The men were greeted by a pop quiz on sex, given by Heather McDonald, that was supposed to help Thurston find her greatest lover. One of the contestants, Mike is a virgin which meant this quiz didn't go over too well for him. The next part of the date was that the men were asked to put together an act displaying why they are the "greatest lover of all time".