Cruel Summer Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ strives to offer a unique look at social ostracism, grooming, and abuse. As the series progresses, the audience learns that both protagonists, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), have been victims of that. This is further enunciated in episode 7, titled ‘Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis.’ As the title suggests, it depicts the events of August 29, Kate’s birthday, across 1993, 1994, and 1995.thecinemaholic.com