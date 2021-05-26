Robert Blackmon shakes up St. Pete mayoral race

June 9, 2021 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners rescinded the appointment of Tracy Mater to the Citizens Advisory Committee for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. Mater is employed by Contemporary Housing Alternatives of Florida, which has contracts with the city of St. Petersburg that constitute a conflict of interest, the county's attorney told commissioners. Commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind her appointment and to advertise to find additional candidates for the committee post. Mater was one of three appointees commissioners approved last month. committee. The other two appointees — Erin McFarley and Steven Morrison — attended Monday's meeting of the committee, which advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Plan. The committee has nine members, six appointed by the St. Pete mayor and three appointed by the county commission.