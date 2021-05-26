Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Petersburg, FL

Robert Blackmon shakes up St. Pete mayoral race

By Peter Schorsch
floridapolitics.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lane for Blackmon, and that presents potential trouble for Ken Welch. It seems like forever ago that talk of St. Petersburg’s next Mayor began centering on Darden Rice and Ken Welch. Rice especially has been raising funds since the ink was barely dry on Rick Kriseman’s 2017 reelection, and buzz for Welch started long before he ever made a fundraising ask.

floridapolitics.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Baker
Person
Robert Blackmon
Person
Wilton Simpson
Person
Rick Kriseman
Person
Jeff Brandes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Old Northeast#White Republicans#Dems#Democrat#Senate#House#City Council#Gotv#Mayor#Blackmon Shakes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
NFLfloridapolitics.com

Bobbie Shay Lee latest entrant into race for St. Pete City Council District 1

Lee is regarded as a national advocate for health care and consumer protection. Former Buccaneers cheerleader and local lobbyist Bobbie Shay Lee has filed to run for St. Petersburg City Council District 1. Lee, a registered Republican, is the third candidate to enter the race to succeed Councilmember Robert Blackmon...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Tom Mullins raises $61K in May for St. Pete City Council race

That includes $50K in self-funding. Mullins, the fifth candidate to enter the race for the District 4 seat, has been an executive with Raymond James since the late 1980s, leading the firm’s investment banking practice for the transport and infrastructure industries, where he has developed particular expertise in the environmental service and transport sectors.
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Darden Rice qualifies for St. Pete Mayor’s race

Rice is the first top-tier candidate to qualify. St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice became the first top-tier candidate to qualify for the city’s mayoral race Monday. Qualifying for the Mayor’s race and City Council contests began Thursday and runs through June 18 at 5 p.m. Only two other...
Politicsstpetecatalyst.com

Local restaurateur Pete Boland running for mayor

This week, local businessman Pete Boland has filed to run for St. Pete’s next Mayor. Boland, 37, is a registered Republican who was born and raised in St. Pete. He is well-known in the business community for his flagship restaurant The Galley, which opened in 2016. Boland says “partisan politics...
Electionsfloridapolitics.com

Annette Taddeo endorses Darden Rice for St. Pete Mayor

Taddeo joins Anna Eskamani in supporting Rice's mayoral campaign. Miami-Dade Sen. Annette Taddeo is endorsing St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice for Mayor. Taddeo is a notable state Democratic leader and was elected to her current Senate seat in a Special Election in 2017 and reelected in 2018. She serves as vice chair of the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee and is a respected statewide champion for voting rights.
Saint Petersburg, FLfloridapolitics.com

Darden Rice, Ken Welch neck and neck in new poll, but St. Pete mayoral race still wide open

Voters are still largely undecided in the race for St. Pete Mayor. New polling is showing the race for St. Petersburg Mayor is still wide-open,. The most recent survey from St. Pete Polls found, much like a similar one taken by the same pollster in early March, City Council member Darden Rice leading the field, but with just over 16% support among respondents. Former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch trails with just under 16%, a difference of just 0.9 percentage points between the two. Former St. Pete City Council member and former state Rep. Wengay Newton gets 12%.
Saint Petersburg, FLBay News 9

St. Pete Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin considers run for Congress

St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomalin responded Wednesday to rumors that she’s considering a run for the open District 13 Congressional seat. “When Mayor [Rick] Kriseman was thinking about doing it, {I was] behind him 100% because he’s been such an effective leader, and I know what he would’ve done in D.C.,” Tomalin told Spectrum Bay News 9. “But now that he’s decided that he’s not in, absolutely it’s a consideration.”
Volusia County, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Mark Lane: County Council loses a member to Conspiracyland

Has Volusia County Councilman Fred Lowry just now gone off the deep end, boarded the train to Crazytown, caucused with the whackadoodles? Or were we just not paying attention before?. In his sermon at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church, Lowry preached from the First Book of QAnon. He laid out obviously...
Pinellas County, FLstpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas rescinds appointment to St. Pete citizens advisory committee

June 9, 2021 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners rescinded the appointment of Tracy Mater to the Citizens Advisory Committee for the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area. Mater is employed by Contemporary Housing Alternatives of Florida, which has contracts with the city of St. Petersburg that constitute a conflict of interest, the county's attorney told commissioners. Commissioners voted Tuesday to rescind her appointment and to advertise to find additional candidates for the committee post. Mater was one of three appointees commissioners approved last month. committee. The other two appointees — Erin McFarley and Steven Morrison — attended Monday's meeting of the committee, which advises the St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Agency on the South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Plan. The committee has nine members, six appointed by the St. Pete mayor and three appointed by the county commission.
Tampa, FLWMNF

St. Pete Pride is back; it’s just more socially distanced

June is Pride month in St. Pete. There’s no major parade, but there are smaller events each weekend. On MidPoint Monday, WMNF’s Seán Kinane interviewed Nathan Brummer, the board president and executive director of St. Pete Pride. He talked about the history of LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the U.S., in the Tampa Bay area and in St. Pete.