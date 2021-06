Nick Saban was born in West Virginia, but his heart belongs to Alabama now. The University of Alabama announced on Monday that Saban signed a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season, which means, at 70 years old in October, that Saban could have just as many years ahead of him in Tuscaloosa as Gus Malzahn spent at Auburn as the Tigers’ head coach. Alabama gave Saban his ultimate team in 2020, and now, officially, Saban will honor Alabama with the rest of his career.