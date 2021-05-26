Bitcoin: What Does it Mean for the Conservative Investor?

Bitcoin has been in the news lately and it is often an inquiry that many investors make. Most recently, it has been in the news cycle for not the best of reasons. A little over a month ago, a Bitcoin was priced at nearly $65,000 USD. As of Friday’s close, it was off -45% from that peak. It experienced a -13% single day on May 12th, and as of this morning (Monday, May 24th) is up +13%. That is a lot of volatility. So, let’s answer the key questions: What is Bitcoin, why is the concept of Bitcoin attractive for investors, and most importantly what is the value of Bitcoin as an investible asset?