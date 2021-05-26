Cancel
More Than 2 Million Women Left the Workforce in 2020

 16 days ago

More than two million women have left the labor force since the beginning of the pandemic, the nonprofit organization Time's up is trying to reverse that by launching a business Council to support caregivers. CEO Tina Tchen told me why she thinks doing this will help the U. S economic recovery. We were born out of the moment on the reporting but up Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and spread across to other industries and supporting women up and down the wage scale in bringing claims of sexual harassment and combating sexual harassment. You know, Rachel, we imagine a world where sexual harassment doesn't happen in the first place. That's what we're also fighting for. And to do that You have to build safe, fair and equitable workplaces for everyone. And to achieve that you really need to have full representation of women. LGBTQ adjust able people of color up and down the wage scale. But the pandemic has really, really just Exposed to everyone how critical the need is to have care giving in this country. Can you just get granular explain why that is make the connection between women leaving the workforce and the lack of child care. Well, look, we you know women are you know the pandemic, I think has made it even worse with school that you know, trying to figure out how to work from home or do you know go into your job during a pandemic? While you've got kids at home. You might have elderly parents, you know who need care, your own spouse or loved ones who need to care during this time. And without having AH care giving infrastructure in this country. You know, we started the pandemic with as it is one of only two countries in the world that has no national paid leave policy. We don't even have a national sickly policy. So we started the pandemic with 106 million workers in this country without even Guarantee of a paid sick day. So what did they do? They had to go to work sick, which is nothing we now know is wise from a public health perspective or an economic perspective. So where are you placing your priorities in this new ID aeration of your organization? Well, you know, we've got the twin priorities of working first private justice and working to build these say fair and equitable workplaces they're related on You know, That's why, you know, we're continue to support the time's up Legal defense fund, which was our first initiative, But, you know, I believe we also need to work with.

