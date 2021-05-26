Westminster Hosts Summer STEM Camp July 12-16
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Westminster College’s Center for the Environment will host a week-long STEM day camp for students entering grades seven through nine. The camp, Students Outdoors Actively Researching, will feature a wide range of activities across the STEM disciplines – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 through 16 at the college’s Field Station. All activities will be held outdoors.businessjournaldaily.com