Westminster Hosts Summer STEM Camp July 12-16

Nearly 1,200 people are walking around Lawrence County sporting blue and gold "Wildcat Strong." T-shirts. The shirts, with the Shenango paw print on the front, are in show of support for Dr. Michael Schreck, Shenango Area School District superintendent, and his son, Aidan, 13, who are recovering from serious injuries they suffered in a traffic accident April 19 at Routes 422 and 388 in Shenango Township when a tractor-trailer smashed into the back end of their car.