New Wilmington, PA

Westminster Hosts Summer STEM Camp July 12-16

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Westminster College’s Center for the Environment will host a week-long STEM day camp for students entering grades seven through nine. The camp, Students Outdoors Actively Researching, will feature a wide range of activities across the STEM disciplines – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 through 16 at the college’s Field Station. All activities will be held outdoors.

