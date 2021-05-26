The Optimal Tradeoff Between Diversification and Outperformance

One of the smartest strategies for successfully managing a long-term investment portfolio is to use the concept of diversification to your advantage. It’s a fairly easy technique to understand, as you don’t want to have all of your investment eggs in one basket. Diversification can help investors to reduce their exposure to market volatility, minimize their losses, and provide them with more opportunities to generate returns. While there’s nothing wrong with allocating more of your capital to areas of the market that you are confident in, overlooking the power of diversification can eventually become a big mistake.