There's really something about KFC's signature fried chicken that makes it so delicious. And while there's so many great items to indulge in at KFC Stateside, if you go abroad, you'll notice that the menu looks a little different, but is just as appealing. In Singapore, for example, the chain's options include fried chicken skins. It's the perfect item for fans of pork rinds, but if you're ever in the country, there's another fun new item that's turning heads (and we can only hope makes its way to the US soon).