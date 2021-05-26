Hot & Humid This Afternoon, Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hot and humid afternoon expected ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will reach the 80s to near 90° away from the coastline while coastal areas will be cooler with a wind off the water keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Dewpoints in the low to mid-60s for most locales today too will make it feel pretty sticky this afternoon. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind and small hail. The cold front will cross the state tonight keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms going into the night tonight. As the front moves through, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher cooler and less humid air into the region late. Temperatures will drop to the 50s to low 60s for nighttime lows.