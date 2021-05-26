How to Survive Mercury Retrograde In Gemini, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The stereotypes around each zodiac sign are so commonly known, it's impossible to navigate an astrology-loving world and not come across them once or twice. "Aries are so aggressive" or "Geminis can be so fake" are just a couple examples. Not only are these stereotypes not always true, they can actually be some of the biggest misconceptions about the signs. Astrology is a complex study, and each zodiac sign can't be simplified down to a one-size-fits-all stereotype. Designating these assumptions to your not-so-favorite zodiac sign can make it easier to understand why you seem to never get along with Scorpios or Libras, but there isn't always truth to them. The most common misconceptions about each zodiac sign may be more popular than the actual qualities they embody, but getting to the root of why they're so commonly known (and surprisingly inaccurate) can help you understand yourself and others much better.