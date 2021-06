Justin Fields most accurate QB that PFF has ever recorded originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When trying to project how Justin Fields will play as a pro, experts point to all different aspects of his game: his footwork, his throwing motion, his big arm and accuracy, and his ability to make plays on the fly when things breakdown. All of those things do help paint a picture of how Fields will perform when he finally plays on Sunday, but Pro Football Focus released a new data-based analysis which says Fields’ accuracy in college could portend good things for the new Bears quarterback.