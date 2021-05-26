Cancel
Crocs's Newest Collaboration Made Me Realize My Love For Ranch *Does* Know Bounds

By Yerin Kim
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really, really love ranch, but Crocs's latest collaboration has me wondering if I love it this much. The comfy-footwear company teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch and streetwear brand The Hundreds to create a ranch-inspired version of its Classic Clog, and boy, did they deliver. The off-white Crocs have green speckles (yes, actually) and even come with Jibbitz shoe charms of foods you might dip into ranch, like chicken nuggets, pizza, veggies, and french fries.

