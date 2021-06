(KUTV) — UPDATE: 7:05 a.m. --One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in West Valley City on Friday morning, according to West Valley City Police. Police said the call about the accident near 5600 W. 3500 South came in around 4:17 a.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman between the age of 30 and 40 had crashed into a large tree going westbound.