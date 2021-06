The Arizona election audit was an expensive political stunt, in which the state’s GOP did all they could to gin up their staunchest supporters and only manage to embarrass the party’s image further. Aside from the legal fees and headaches, and the blatant bigotry and stupidity on view for all to see, the party may have suffered a significant setback as the IT company involved in the Maricopa County recount decided not to renew their contract after it expired on May 14.