Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

10 best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and Clinique products that actually work

By Louise Whitbread
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uySui_0aC9kmTZ00

If you love a bargain, you know Aldi is the place to shop. Whether it’s your weekly groceries, garden furniture or pet essentials , the budget supermarket sells everything you can think of.

It’s also made a name for itself as an affordable beauty hotspot, with skincare and make-up products regularly being released in its Specialbuys section, most on limited-edition deals, that look very similar to some of our cult-favourite creams, lotions and beauty staples.

As you would expect, the prices are very modest, but is it all gimmick? Or is there a bargain to be found that actually deserves a spot in your regime?

In a bid to find out, we’ve spent weeks testing products to find Aldi’s greatest hits, ranging from hot cloth cleansers, eye creams and exfoliating acid toners to moisturisers and even mascara.

Some are available to shop now, while others have made an appearance in the past, but with Aldi’s Specialbuys section, it’s not uncommon to see products return to shelves, so keep your eyes peeled online and in-store.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best Aldi beauty dupes for 2021 are:

  • Best for dry skin – Lacura moisture boost gel moisturiser: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best cleanser – Lacura original hot cloth cleanser: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best eye cream – Lacura moisture boost eye cream: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best micellar water pads – Lacura micellar and hyaluronic cleansing pads: £2.49, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best for eczema – Lacura miracle cream: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best for brighter skin – Lacura healthy glow exfoliating tonic: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best for dry lips – Lacura dewy lip balm: £1.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best eyeshadow palette – Lacura naturals intense palette: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best primer for combination skin – Snapshot ready foundation primer: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best lengthening mascara – Lacura iconic too legit mascara: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura moisture boost gel moisturiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyw1w_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: For dry skin

Dupe for: Clinique moisture surge 100H auto-replenishing hydrator (£34.20, Boots.com )

This gel moisturiser that dupes Clinique’s moisture surge is the star of the show and we’re desperate to see it make a comeback. It’s instantly soothing, with a cooling effect too, and it’s very fast to absorb, which means it’s great if you’re short of time or want to apply make-up soon after. It’s also perfect for a short-term hydration boost. Leaving skin soft and plump, the gel formula is lightweight and infused with aloe vera and green tea extract. A product we’ll re-purchase over and over again, if you have dry skin and need something to soothe flaky areas, or have oily skin and are looking for a weightless moisturiser that won’t leave skin feeling greasy, this is our best budget beauty find yet.

Buy now £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura original hot cloth cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCF3z_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Cleanser

Dupe for: Liz Earle cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser (£15.50, Lookfantastic.com )

Eagle-eyed beauty fans will know that this cleanser from Lacura, Aldi’s in-house range, is similar to the popular hot cloth cleanser from Liz Earle. It has a creamy formula, rich in rosemary, camomile, white tea, cocoa butter and eucalyptus oil, that’s designed to be applied onto a dry face, massaged in and removed with the muslin cloth that comes in the box. While we’d recommend using a flannel instead for a more thorough job, it works well to break down a full face of products in seconds, with a gentle but not overpowering scent.

If you prefer wearing waterproof mascara, you’ll be best using an eye-make-up remover beforehand, but besides that, it does a stellar job at leaving skin feeling refreshed, soft, smooth, and most importantly, clean. The 200ml tube feels generous too, with only a 10p-piece-sized blob needed for each application.

Buy now £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura moisture boost eye cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFUeN_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Eye cream

Dupe for: Clinique all about eyes (£22.80, Clinique.co.uk )

This little gem is ideal if you want a simple eye cream to hydrate and soothe dry without breaking the bank. Creamy but not thick, the formula contains caffeine and green tea and is perfect for applying before make-up for a smooth base and it quickly blends into skin when using sweeping motions to massage it in. While it’s technically a gel texture, it feels more akin to a lightweight cream, so dry and dehydrated skin types will get on well with this. Taking up hardly any room on our skincare shelf, it’s small but mighty and definitely worth giving a go if you can find one in store, as it's currently sold out online.

Buy now £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura micellar and hyaluronic cleansing pads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWOpJ_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Micellar water pads

Dupe for: This Works in transit no traces (£18, Lookfantastic.com )

These pre-soaked pads come in a treat if you’re feeling too lazy to take your make-up off or don’t have access to water to rinse off a traditional cleanser, such as a balm or a milk. Simply swipe over skin to swiftly remove cream contour, colourful eyeshadow and foundation. They aren't quite enough on their own to remove mascara, however, so you will need to use something stronger, such as a dedicated eye make-up remover.

You can lie in bed while scrolling through Instagram with one hand and removing your make-up with the other, making it the perfect solution for sleepovers, flights or bringing on holiday. Each pot comes with 60 pads that are all biodegradable and enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and aloe vera for a quick hydrating boost.

Buy now £2.49, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura miracle cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZm5D_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: For eczema

Dupe for: Elizabeth Arden eight-hour cream (£23.79, Johnlewis.com )

Another Aldi beauty buy that isn’t skirting around its similarities to a higher-end product, our reviewer swears that this is a dead ringer for Elizabeth Arden’s award-winning eight-hour cream. Designed to be the ultimate salve for everything from sunburn to chapped elbows, the £28 original has been lauded as a go-to all-rounder for years. But our tester, who suffers with eczema on her hands, found Aldi’s alternative to be just as effective. With the same emollient, gel-style formula and warm amber scent as Elizabeth Arden’s, Aldi’s also boasts ingredients similar to the higher-end bestseller, as both feature lanolin, salicylic acid and petroleum. It soothed our skin, healing cracks and softening rough, dry hands.

Buy now £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura healthy glow exfoliating tonic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbkJK_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: For brighter skin

Dupe for: Pixi glow tonic (£18, Cultbeauty.co.uk )

Glycolic acid has long been regarded as one of the best ingredients for giving skin a healthy-looking glow, by sloughing away dead skin cells to leave your complexion radiant and smooth. While Pixi is well known for its glow tonic featuring the ingredient, this Aldi one gives it a run for its money. It helps to keep blackheads at bay and excess oil under control, giving just a slight tingle on first application. If you have combination skin, this is a great top-up of the glow-giving ingredient if you’re running low on the cult favourite original.

Do note, however, that this wouldn’t be as kind to more sensitive skin types, as it has less aloe vera in it, which is a soothing bonus in the Pixi version.

Buy now £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura dewy lip balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvFGA_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: For dry lips

Dupe for: Laneige lip glowy berry balm (£16, Selfridges.com )

Dry, chapped lips are no more with this moisturising lip balm that leaves a glossy finish and conditioned skin. It’s great on its own if you want to keep things simple, but we also found it worked well over lipsticks, especially matte finishes, to give a hydration boost. It’s not sticky or greasy and we love the high-shine finish. The blend of shea butter, coffee seed oil and aloe leaf extract comes in three fruity flavours – grapefruit, berry or pear. Simply pick your favourite and add to your handbag ASAP.

Buy now £1.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura naturals intense palette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwqM9_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Eyeshadow palette

Dupe for: Urban Decay naked heat eyeshadow palette (£45, Urbandecay.co.uk )

Practically identical to Urban Decay’s heat palette, the 12 shades here are warm toned, ranging from vanilla to terracotta to a glittery brown. With a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, they’re not quite as seamless to blend as the high-end option, but are great for a quick one-lid look, whether you want something more dramatic with a brown smokey eye or a simple, neutral look for every day. They stay in place impressively well, considering the price tag, and are versatile enough to be used as an eyeliner when applied with an angled brush.

Buy now £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Snapshot ready foundation primer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtCeC_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Primer for combination skin

Dupe for: Smashbox Cosmetics the original photo finish foundation primer (£29, Feelunique.com )

You’ll probably recognise the similarities between this and the Smashbox photo finish primer, and the texture and consistency is not too different either. It’s quite silicone-rich, so it absorbs fast and leaves a velvety finish that we found worked best on combination skin. We say that because while it leaves skin matte immediately after application, throughout the day it does give a dewy-looking glow that oilier skin types may be keen to avoid. There’s a blurring effect on pores too, particularly on the nose, so it will give you a temporary flawless finish.

Buy now £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lacura iconic too legit mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpXjG_0aC9kmTZ00

Best: Lengthening mascara

Dupe for: Benefit they're real! mascara (£21.50, Boots.com )

You’d be hard-pressed not to see the similarities between this budget wand and Benefit’s they’re real! lengthening mascara. While we do love the original, if you’re looking for the next best thing for a lot less, this is ideal. It fans out lashes, gripping each hair thanks to the evenly spaced bristles along the main body of the wand, while the ball shape on the end is designed for catching those illusive inner and outer hairs on the lower lash line. Adding slight volume but lots and lots of length, it’s perfect if you’re in need of a new mascara while picking up your groceries and is a fine effort from the supermarket.

Buy now £5.99, Aldi .co.uk

The verdict: Aldi beauty dupes

The Lacura moisture boost gel moisturiser stole the show thanks to its lovely lightweight gel texture that sinks into the skin in seconds and leaves it super soft – the perfect canvas to apply make-up. We loved using it in our routine every day and we’re waiting with anticipation in hopes of a restock. If you can’t wait, you can find it (heavily marked up) on Amazon .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and make-up buys, try the links below:

For more budget beauty buys, read our guide to the best perfume dupes

The Independent

The Independent

139K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
Person
Elizabeth Arden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Products#Sensitive Skin#Perfect Skin#Face Cleanser#Eyeshadow#Hyaluronic Acid#The Body Shop#Boots Com#Polish#Lookfantastic Com#Asos#Smashbox Cosmetics#Aldi Beauty Dupes#Pixi Glow Tonic#Clinique Moisture Surge#Cream Contour#Lipsticks#Eye Creams#Waterproof Mascara#Make Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
MakeupRefinery29

You Can Now Buy MAC Makeup On Snapchat — Here’s How

It's fun to swipe through Snapchat glam filters so you can instantly add a fuchsia lip color and matching eyeshadow to the selfies you send your group chat. On occasion, you might really like the way a particular filter looks and feel inspired to shop for makeup. Now, thanks to the latest AR technology funded by Estée Lauder, you can now try on makeup via the Snapchat Lens, then buy exactly what you're wearing without leaving the app.
MakeupPortugal Resident

Makeup bag essentials

Nervous laughter and even slight looks of horror are the normal responses when I ask to see my clients’ makeup bags. Here’s the thing about your makeup bag; if you can organise it properly with the right products, you don’t need too much. Now, don’t get me wrong, we have all been there, in a makeup shop, a bit confused, lost and overwhelmed. But now is time to get those summer dresses out, retire our tracksuit bottoms (at last!) and have a makeup bag cleanout!
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The 6 Facial Fillers Everyone Is Asking For In 2021, According To Plastic Surgeons

From makeup to skin care, what you decide to put on your face is ultimately up to you (and, don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise). Likewise, the same goes for any type of plastic surgery or facial fillers. No one needs face injections, but, there’s also no harm in doing so if it appeals to you. Whether you’re new to the world of cosmetic enhancements or are an established veteran of your dermatologist’s office, there’s no harm in learning 2021’s biggest dermal filler trends, straight from the experts.
Makeupmusingsofamuse.com

Grab These Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Fragrances On Sale and More Great Deals

The Macy’s 10 Days of Glam Sale continues today with some great deals on Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Fragrances! I just grabbed two this morning. Use code GLAM10 for free shipping on your order. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix Synchronized Recovery is also on sale and one of my favorite eye serums. I ordered a backup since my current bottle is half way done!
Makeuptheeverygirl.com

10 New Beauty Products That Are Actually Worth the Hype, According to Our Editor

You can expect new beauty products to hit the market just about daily. New brands, new collaborations, new projects—beauty news has a lot to report on, and we haven’t even touched on the new products hitting stores every day. But with all this newness, you can expect most of them won’t actually inspire us. How are we to know what to buy when we’re inundated with new things all the time? The answer cannot be to buy everything in sight (as much as I wish it could).
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This New Beauty Brand Specializes In Clean Products For BIPOC

The beauty industry has become increasingly more inclusive in recent years, but there’s still room for improvement. And it’s not just about expanding shade ranges, but also catering to other needs and desires of the BIPOC community — and that includes more non-toxic options. This is precisely the goal of one of the buzziest makeup launches: Ami Colé is a clean beauty brand that’s designed with darker skin tones in mind. In this case, that means nourishing formulations, carefully selected hues, and ease and versatility of use.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Best Products of the Week | Vol. 295

Hope your weekend is starting off on the right note! Every Saturday, I like to share the top 10 products from the last week of reviews. It’s a nice way to highlight what reviews have been published recently. Similarly, I love reading–and I know others enjoy sharing!–their own “week in review” when it comes to what makeup/beauty products they may have used and/or enjoyed.
MakeupTelegraph

What to buy from Zara's new beauty range - and the best refillable products to try

This month saw the launch of Zara’s first full-range of make-up, and there’s a few reasons why I’m so impressed. There’s a huge collection of blushers, eyeshadows, lipsticks and nail polishes to choose from, all of which are great quality and super wearable. But they’ve also put a lot of thought into the design, and made luxurious refillable packaging at affordable prices.
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

Fenty Beauty bright fix eye brightener review: Can it tackle our dreaded dark circles?

Before we get into this review, our first question has to be: does Rihanna ever sleep? It seems not, as her coveted beauty brand is launching new products thick and fast this year, with Fenty Beauty’s most recent debuts including a skin tint, eye cream and body luminizer, to name a few.Its latest launch is sure to come in handy for Ri-Ri’s busy schedule. The new bright fix eye brightener, launched on 7 May, aims to hydrate, brighten and colour correct the under-eye area – a dream product for those of us who are lacking sleep or struggle with naturally...
MakeupPosted by
People

Shoppers Love This $10 Mascara So Much, It’s All They’ve Used for the Past 10 Years

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With thousands of mascara options on the market promising falsie-level results, it can be tough to commit to just one tube — but Ulta shoppers have had no issues staying faithful to Covergirl’s LashBlast Volume mascara. The top-rated drugstore mascara is already affordable at just $10, but it’s currently even more affordable at Ulta. When you buy one tube, you’ll automatically get your second tube for 50 percent off. It’s just one of the many deals available during the PEOPLE Shopping Event going on now.
Makeuprnbcincy.com

Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shares Must-Haves For DIY Bridal Beauty Using Affordable L’Oréal Paris Products

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Wedding season is right around the corner and whether you’re preparing for a small, intimate ceremony or a lavish one filled with hundreds of guests, celebrity makeup artist Sir John has got you covered with the bridal makeup inspiration that’ll be sure to help you achieve timeless beauty on your big day!
Hair CareReal Simple

Does 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner Actually Work?

Hairstylists weigh in on the pros and cons of condensing your shower routine. From hair oils and leave-in conditioners to texturizing sprays and heat protectants, it seems like there's always another hair care product—and step—to add to our routine. For people who aren't willing to spend that much time juggling all the steps (I mean, c'mon, we have skincare to worry about too), 2-in-1s are brilliant—in theory.
Skin CareWISH-TV

Beauty products that work overtime overnight

Did you know that your cellular structure regeneration is 300% higher while your body is at rest, than during the day?. This is why Brandie Price — an award-winning celebrity makeup artist, on-camera image expert and personal brand expert — always recommends using your “money products” at night. In the...
MakeupPosted by
Womanly Live

The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Of 2021

With the most effective formulas that provide the best value for money, drugstore beauty has become a favorite category in the beauty space. From skin serums and lip balms to lipsticks and hair treatments, here are the best options to add to your beauty counters. The pandemic has turned our...
Makeuptemptalia.com

Best of ILIA Beauty Multi-Sticks

ILIA Cheek to Cheek Multi-Stick ($34.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a medium, peachy orange with warm undertones and a luminous sheen. It had sheer to... ILIA A Fine Romance Multi-Stick ($34.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a medium-dark plum with subtle, cool undertones and a natural sheen. It had semi-sheer... ILIA...
MakeupElle

The Beauty Products Our Editors Obsessed Over in May

Welcome to ELLE's Empties, a monthly series where editors share the beauty products that they are currently obsessed with in their rotation. As we enter into summer, we're craving bright lips (lots of them!), sexy scents, and smooth skin. The Lipstick Alyssa Wore to Vax Up. "This may be my...
Beauty & Fashioncityline.tv

The Best Beauty Swaps For Summer 2021

Just like we change our clothing for each new season, the same should be done for our beauty and skincare, so our Beauty Expert Shobana Lakkavally shows us some products swaps we can make for summer. Swap a hair straightener for a hair STEAMER. The L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 is...