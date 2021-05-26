Joey Barton brings in four new faces to help revamp Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton on the touchline (PA Wire)

Joey Barton has started to reshape his Bristol Rovers squad following relegation with the signings of Sam Finley, Paul Coutts, Mark Hughes and Nick Anderton.

Coutts and Hughes have signed 12-month deals at the Memorial Stadium, while Anderton and Finley have joined the Pirates on two-year contracts.

Midfielders Finley and Coutts played under Barton at Fleetwood, Anderton captained Rovers’ League Two rivals Carlisle last season and fellow defender Hughes has left Accrington.

Barton told Rovers’ official website: “It’s nice to get business done early in the window, as we see a new team for next season emerging.

“They are all lads that have predominantly played for northern clubs, so to attract them down south, it had to be a project that really excites them.

“We have been speaking to them about the ambition of the football club and the direction we want to move in. They have been shown around our new training ground, which is attractive to new players, but they can also sense the ambition that’s in the building.

“The four of them are certainly a foundation for a nucleus of a new team, alongside the existing players, as we start to build a platform to help us get promoted next season.”