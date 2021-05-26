Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Joey Barton brings in four new faces to help revamp Bristol Rovers

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DfIf_0aC9kiwf00
Joey Barton on the touchline (PA Wire)

Joey Barton has started to reshape his Bristol Rovers squad following relegation with the signings of Sam Finley, Paul Coutts, Mark Hughes and Nick Anderton.

Coutts and Hughes have signed 12-month deals at the Memorial Stadium, while Anderton and Finley have joined the Pirates on two-year contracts.

Midfielders Finley and Coutts played under Barton at Fleetwood, Anderton captained Rovers’ League Two rivals Carlisle last season and fellow defender Hughes has left Accrington.

Barton told Rovers’ official website: “It’s nice to get business done early in the window, as we see a new team for next season emerging.

“They are all lads that have predominantly played for northern clubs, so to attract them down south, it had to be a project that really excites them.

“We have been speaking to them about the ambition of the football club and the direction we want to move in. They have been shown around our new training ground, which is attractive to new players, but they can also sense the ambition that’s in the building.

“The four of them are certainly a foundation for a nucleus of a new team, alongside the existing players, as we start to build a platform to help us get promoted next season.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Coutts
Person
Joey Barton
Person
Nick Anderton
Person
Sam Finley
Person
Mark Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Club#Club Football#League Football#Midfielders Finley#Rovers League Two#Pirates#Fellow Defender Hughes#Accrington#Fleetwood#Faces#Memorial Stadium#Northern Clubs#Two Year Contracts#12 Month Deals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
newschain

Jury sworn in for Joey Barton assault trial

A jury has been sworn in to try Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton who is accused of an assault on former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel following a match. Former England international Barton, 38, denies assaulting Stendel, causing him actual bodily harm after a game between the Tykes and Fleetwood at Oakwell in April 2019.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton begins identifying summer transfer targets

Joey Barton has started identifying summer transfer targets after overseeing a Bristol Rovers clear out that has seen 16 players leave the Memorial Ground. Rovers were relegated after finishing bottom of Sky Bet League One, with former England midfielder Barton having won only three of his 18 games in charge following his February appointment.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Joey Barton injured rival manager in tunnel push after match loss, jury told

Former England international Joey Barton pushed over a rival manager after his team was defeated, causing him serious injuries to his face, a jury has been told. Barton, 38, went on trial on Monday accused of assaulting then Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel at the South Yorkshire side’s Oakwell Stadium, in April 2019, after the defendant’s Fleetwood Town side lost 4-2.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Bristol Rovers REMOVE Joey Barton's astonishing rant about club's previous managers being 'negligent' from their website after being threatened with legal action by ex-boss Paul Tisdale

Bristol Rovers have been forced to remove an article from their website containing an astonishing rant from Joey Barton about their previous managers. Sportsmail understands Rovers took swift initial action after receiving contact from lawyers on behalf of ex-boss Paul Tisdale. Barton was appointed Rovers manager in late February, replacing...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic captain Scott Brown delivers one last Joey Barton putdown

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been asked about his infamous confrontation with Joey Barton during the 2016/17 season. Barton arrived in Scotland with a large amount of hype behind him, talking himself up as Rangers’ saviour to stop Brendan Rodgers. He was humiliated on the pitch of course and completely...
SportsBBC

Joey Barton trial: Manager accused of Daniel Stendel attack

Ex-footballer Joey Barton caused serious facial injuries when he pushed over a rival manager after a tense 4-2 defeat, a court has heard. Mr Barton, 38, boss of League One side Fleetwood at the time, is accused of chasing Daniel Stendel into the tunnel at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium. Once inside,...
Violent Crimessamfordcrimson.com

Joey Barton arrives at court for assault trial after alleged attack on ex-Barnsley boss

Joey Barton arrived this morning at Sheffield Crown Court (Image: PA) Get the FREE Mirror Football newsletter by email with the day’s key headlines and transfer news. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Judge discharges jury in trial of Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton after 'things get lost in translation' over video link to German courtroom with ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel

A jury trying Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton over an accusation he assaulted a rival football boss has been discharged by a judge who said things were getting 'lost in translation' over a cross-national video link. Barton, 38, denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel, occasioning him actual bodily harm,...
SoccerBBC

Bristol Rovers sign Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes

Bristol Rovers have signed Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes on free transfers. Carlisle defender Anderton, 25, and Fleetwood midfielder Finley, 28, have agreed two-year deals with the Pirates. Fleetwood midfielder Coutts, 32, and Accrington Stanley defender Hughes, 34, have been handed one-year contracts at the Memorial...
Soccervavel.com

Notts County 3-2 Chesterfield: Magpies victorious in play-off derby

A last ditch header from defensive veteran Mark Ellis helped guide Notts County through to the Vanarama National League play-off semi-finals. Despite the late winner, Chesterfield will feel hard done by having led in the clash twice. The Spireites took an early lead courtesy of a Danny Rowe special, as...
Soccervavel.com

Hartlepool United 3-2 Bromley: Oates oozes class as Pools advance

A fantastic solo performance from Rhys Oates helped inspire Hartlepool United to a classic victory in the Vanarama National League elimination round. Joining Notts County in the semi-finals are the Pools, following a brace from Oates and a deflected finish from Luke Armstrong. Bromley failed to show up on the...
Premier Leaguenottinghamforest.news

Report: Portsmouth and Blackpool want Nottingham Forest gem Jordan Gabriel

Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has summer interest from Blackpool and Portsmouth, according to The Mirror. The 22-year-old helped the Tangerines back into the Championship with a 2-1 win over Lincoln in the League One play-off final. Now, the academy graduate has interest from other clubs ahead of the summer...
SoccerThe Independent

Mark Ellis’ late goal sees Notts County beat Chesterfield in play-off eliminator

Mark Ellis’ 90th-minute header gave Notts County a 3-2 victory over local rivals Chesterfield in the National League play-off eliminator at Meadow Lane on Saturday. A thoroughly entertaining match looked to be heading for extra time until the unmarked defender nodded Ruben Rodrigues’ free-kick past injured Spireites goalkeeper James Montgomery.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Hull complete signing of former Luton midfielder George Moncur

Hull have announced the signing of midfielder George Moncur on a two-year deal. The 27-year-old, whose Luton contract expires at the end of the month, played under boss Grant McCann during a loan spell with Peterborough during the 2016-17 season. Moncur made 37 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship over...
Soccerayradvertiser.com

Ayr united: Honest men complete three new signings

Ayr United manager David Hopkin says it was vital that the Honest Men improved their back line, hence a trio of signings in that area. Hopkin went with experienced additions to the side in centre half’s Markus Fjørtoft and Sean McGinty, both arriving from his former club Greenock Morton. On...