Accidents

Seven-alarm fire blaze across multiple buildings in Boston

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
 3 days ago



Multiple buildings caught fire in Boston ’s Dorchester neighborhood, prompting firefighters to take to the roofs of buildings to stop the blaze.

The Boston Fire Department said at least three buildings on Fayston Street were on fire.

Firefighters have been spraying down the fire from the roofs of buildings and off the sides of their ladders.

Officials from the department told NBC Boston that rear porches on the affected buildings have collapsed.

The city’s Fire Commissioner, John Dempsey, eventually signaled for seven alarms, pulling numerous firefighters to the scene to ensure the fire did not spread between the densely situated structures.

Mr Dempsey and the city’s acting Mayor Kim Janey gave an update on the fire hours after the blaze began. According to their statements, one resident of the affected homes and three firefighters were hospitalised for heat exhaustion.

Five buildings were damaged by the blaze, which destroyed roofs, collapsed porches, and blew out windows on top of direct damage caused by the flames and indirect damage caused by the smoke and water.

The officials also noted that 48 people living in the buildings will be displaced as a result of the fire.

That number includes 16 children and several pets.

One image caught from the fire showed a firefighter carrying a dog out of the burning buildings and returning it to its owners.

An estimated 150 firefighters were called out to fight the blaze.

The Independent

