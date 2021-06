Today in Islamophobia: Myanmar’s parallel government urges Rohingya to join with them against the military junta, as in India, Narendra Modi’s party begins destruction of the Mughal-inspired Parliament House in New Delhi, while under Boris Johnson’s leadership, the UK decides to cut foreign aid by over 42%, leaving tens of thousands without health services and hundreds of thousands without water. Our recommended read of the day is by James Yee on his personal experience as a Muslim chaplain at Guantanamo Bay prison. This and more below: