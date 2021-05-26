Islanders vs. Penguins Game 6 Odds, Prediction, Picks (May 26, 2021)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are here and we get a familiar matchup as the Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders in the first round. This will be the sixth playoff series between the Penguins and Islanders. The Islanders have won four of the previous five meetings. Including a four-game sweep of the Penguins in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round. However, this time things will be a little different for the Penguins as they are the top seed in the East Division playoffs and have home-ice advantage. And for the Penguins that is a good thing. The Islanders will start on the road and they do not mind that at all. When this series gets started, the Penguins will be favoured to win the series.