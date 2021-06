I remember all too well my return from Vietnam. Ostracized with back turnings, verbal insults, being kicked out of my Lutheran Church while in the country on my second tour, being kicked out of a bar/restaurant wearing my uniform when returning to Nam for my second tour. I dealt with alcoholism, living and working out of my car for several years; Joplin, Missouri, comes to mind along with old Route 66 without the kicks. Not too pleasant from October 1968 to March 1973, until I re-enlisted for a plane ride to Fort Ord, Calif. A sense of comfort and belonging returned.