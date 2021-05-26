Looking For the Best Electronic Dance Music?

Live instrumental group Elektragaaz set to stun the audience with their upcoming song ‘Little Dancer Makes Her Getaway’ that churns out special Electronic elements. Featuring all sorts of unique cinematic instrumental and electronic music that could sometimes be bewitching and bewildering, Elektragaaz owns the scene with their outstanding musicality. Drawing on the genres of pop, dance, funk, club, techno, hip-hop, classic music, rock, blues, film comic books, and also video games, the group knows how to explore the various colors of music. Featuring rising artists and other seasoned veterans based in the New York area, the team is headed by an intensely private 19-year-old Frisian composer who uses the fictitious name of Poppo Redband but is referred to as Redband. They are all set to drop their EP The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing Part 2 on June 8th. The upcoming song ‘Little Dancer Makes Her Getaway’ gives a taste of their mind-blowing musicianship.