Howard University Names Its Fine Arts College For Chadwick Boseman

hppr.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Howard University announced that it has named its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after one of its most famous alumni: the late actor Chadwick Boseman. News of the school's naming broke in The Washington Post. Earlier this month, Howard named actor and alumnus Phylicia Rashad as the...

www.hppr.org
CollegesTrumann Democrat

Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON (AP) — While studying at Howard University, young Chadwick Boseman helped lead a student protest against plans to merge his beloved College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts and Sciences. He failed in that goal, but 20 years later, the acclaimed actor is being posthumously honored as...
WBUR

Howard University Names Fine Arts College After Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has announced it's naming its newly-reestablished College of Fine Arts after alumnus and late actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in directing. He went on to star in blockbuster films like "Black Panther." He died last August at the age of...
Collegespower106.com

Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts in Honor of the Late Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman was not only an incredible actor but a proud Howard Bison. Reportedly, the late actors alma mater Howard University announced today that their newly re-established college of fine arts, which is under the direction of Dean Phylicia Rashad, would be named to honor Boseman. Chadwick died in August of 2020 at the age of 43 after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.