PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls ride top tandem to Cashton Invite team title; New Lisbon boys pull away for win

The tandem of Jessica Brueggeman and Emma Gruen have been critical to the success of the Royall girls sports teams much of this season. The senior tandem helped lead the Panthers volleyball program to its first-ever state appearance in the alternate fall season, following a run to the WIAA Division 5 regional finals in girls basketball last winter. That success has carried over into the spring for the Royall girls track and field team, and the duo helped the Panthers pick up more honors on Saturday, leading the way to the girls team title at the Cashton Invite.